Heidi Klum Spotted Kissing New Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz

Heating up! Heidi Klum has a new man in her life and she’s not afraid to show how happy she is.

The 44-year-old model was seen locking lips with her new beau, 28-year-old Tom Kaulitz, on Sunday, March 25, in Pasadena, California. Klum, dressed in a bright red ensemble, stepped out while filming America’s Got Talent auditions to enjoy an intimate moment with the guitarist. The new couple were also spotted embracing and sharing a laugh outside the studio while surrounded by crew members and security.

The duo sparked romance rumors on March 14 when they were seen leaving Lorraine Schwartz’s Eye Bangles launch party at Delilah in West Hollywood. Although they were not seen interacting during the event, Daily Mail reports that the pair left the star-studded celebration in the same vehicle.

Klum previously dated art dealer Vito Schnabel, but the couple split in September 2017 after three years together. “There has been trouble in paradise for a little while,” a source told Us at the time.

The German beauty gushed about her sexy romance with Schnabel, 31, while speaking exclusively to Us Weekly in August 2017. “Every night is kind of a good date night. It doesn’t even have to be a special thing. We always make every day special but let’s just put it this way — he gets a lot of variety,” Klum told Us of showing off her new lingerie line for her then-beau. “Since I have a lingerie line under my belt, he gets a lot of variety of things to see.”

The Project Runway host wed Seal in May 2005 but they called it quits in January 2012. They are parents to Helene, 13, Henry, 12, Johan, 11, and Lou, 8.

