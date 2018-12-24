Christmas came early for Heidi Klum! The model announced on Monday, December 24, that her boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz, popped the question.

“I SAID YES,” Klum, 45, captioned a black-and-white photo of the pair all smiles via Twitter. She added a red heart emoji.

The former Project Runway host teased taking the next step with the Tokio Hotel guitarist, 29, during an interview with Us Weekly in October.

“Let’s see! Time will tell,” she told Us at the the time. “We haven’t been together for that long. We only just met in February.”

Klum shares Leni, 14, with ex-boyfriend Flavio Briatore, and Henry, 13, Johan, 11, and Lou, 9, with ex-husband Seal. When asked if her kids like Kaulitz, Klum gushed to Us, “Yeah, they do!”

An eyewitness tells Us exclusively that Klum and Kaulitz looked so in love during their trip to Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills days before the duo announced their engagement.

“They cuddled very close next to one another and kissed each other multiple times,” the eyewitness told Us about their December 20 outing. “Heidi appeared to be in a relaxed and comfortable mood. Heidi and Tom looked happy and in love.”

On Sunday, December 23, the duo stepped out as a family at Disney’s California Adventure. Klum, Kaulitz and her kids were all smiles at the park as they rocked matching Santa hats.

