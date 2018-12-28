Pre-marital bliss. In Heidi Klum’s latest Instagram post, she and her new fiancé, Tom Kaulitz, are snuggled up in bed — with a dog snout and paw peeking out from under the sheets!

“BLISS 😊❤️,” the 45-year-old wrote in her caption of the Thursday, December 27, upload.

The romantic Instagram post comes three days after the former Project Runway host told fans that she and the German rocker, 29, are engaged.

“I SAID YES ❤️,” Klum announced on Twitter and Instagram on Monday, December 24, captioning a black-and-white photo of herself and Kaulitz in which her engagement ring was on full display.

The couple have spent a lot of time together this holiday season — including a PDA-filled outing in Beverly Hills on December 20. “They cuddled very close next to one another and kissed each other multiple times,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly. “Heidi appeared to be in a relaxed and comfortable mood. Heidi and Tom looked happy and in love.”

Klum alluded to this next chapter during an interview with Us in October. “Let’s see,” she said of the prospect of marriage. “Time will tell. We haven’t been together for that long. We only just met in February.”

In fact, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel met Kaulitz through her involvement with Germany’s Next Top Model. “There was some connection through the show,” an insider told Us in April. “He’s German [too], so it’s been fun and easy for Heidi. Tom is a breath of fresh air for her. They fell into an easy rhythm really quickly.”

Klum has been married twice before: to stylist Ric Pipino and musician Seal. She shares three children with Seal — son Henry, 13, son Johan, 12, and daughter Lou, 9 — and shares daughter Lani, 14, with ex-boyfriend Flavio Briatore.

