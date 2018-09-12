Heidi Klum is glowing! The America’s Got Talent judge opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about her relationship with her boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz.

“He’s the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person,” she told Us at a taping of the NBC talent show competition in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 11. “I feel so lucky. I don’t know when I was this happy the last time in my life. I mean, I am with my children, but with, you know, a man. He’s absolutely wonderful.”

Klum joked that she likes Kaulitz, 29, because they both hail from the same country. “He’s German, and we maybe understand each other in a different way,” she said. “But so far, so good!”

The model and the Tokyo Hotel guitarist made their relationship official shortly before attending a star-studded party hosted by jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz in West Hollywood in March.

“Heidi and Tom met through Germany’s Next Top Model,” a source told Us exclusively in April. “There was some connection through the show. He’s German [too], so it’s been fun and easy for Heidi. Tom is a breath of fresh air for her. They fell into an easy rhythm quickly.”

After the couple attended a charity event together in New York City in June, a second source told Us, “Heidi’s smile when she’s with Tom says more than a thousand words. Tom makes her incredibly happy! Tom is a man of a whole different level. He’s very confident and totally committed to their relationship. He understands what it means to be in the limelight; he’s had his own success since he was 12 years old. Heidi is a true romantic, and all she’s ever wanted is a partner to share her life with who is loving and caring. Tom ticks all those boxes!”

Klum called Kaulitz “the love of my life” earlier on Tuesday when she revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she once ignored a text message from Drake when the rapper, 31, asked her out on a date.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!