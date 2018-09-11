Take care! Even though Heidi Klum made it clear she preferred Drake over several other potential suitors, she chose not to shoot her shot when she had the chance — but she had a good reason!

In February, the America’s Got Talent star, 45, appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she played a game of “Who Would You Rather.” The “Hotline Bling” rapper, 31, won by a landslide, with Klum enthusiastically choosing Drake over Jake Gyllenhaal, Chris Rock, Milo Ventimiglia, Chadwick Boseman, Adrien Brody, Harry Styles, Brad Pitt, Liev Schreiber and Chance the Rapper.

The German-born model appeared once again on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, September 11, where the host inquired on whether or not Drake reached out to Klum following her public gush session.

“He did. Sorry, Drake! Snooze you lose, you know what I mean? He was basically a week too late. … Someone who I know knows him, and I guess he asked to have my number, and then he texted me,” she told DeGeneres. “I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. This is so weird!’”

“But I never texted him back, because I found the love of my life,” she continued, referring to boyfriend of seven months Tom Kaulitz.

When DeGeneres expressed her shock that Klum never responded to Drake, she explained, “I mean, what do you do?” before apologizing, “Drake, I’m sorry I didn’t text you back. You’re cool. I still love your music! I still love your music! I’ll probably come to the concerts very soon. It’s fine — I’ll buy a ticket!”

Despite not ending up with one of the hottest rappers out there, Klum has found happiness with the Tokyo Hotel guitarist, who she met through Germany’s Next Top Model. “Heidi’s smile when she’s with Tom says more than a 1,000 words,” a source told Us Weekly in June 2018. “Tom makes her incredibly happy! Tom is a man of a whole different level. He’s very confident and totally committed to their relationship. … Heidi is a true romantic, and all she’s ever wanted is a partner to share her life with who is loving and caring. Tom ticks all those boxes!”

