Travis Kelce continues to prove he’s the king of Taylor Swift’s heart.

The couple were spotted packing on the PDA at Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Vegas Gold Classic charity auction on Saturday, April 27. “WHAT THE F–K,” a fan captioned an X video of Kelce, 34, sneaking up on Swift, also 34, from behind and giving her several sweet shoulder and arm kisses.

While acknowledging fellow attendees, Swift was seen grinning after the Kansas City Chief tight end’s adorable gesture. The “Fortnight” singer sported an olive green cowl-neck dress at the Las Vegas event, while Kelce rocked a chic blue suit.

In addition to attending the charity fundraiser, Swift and Kelce helped raise money for Mahomes’ organization by putting a handful of Eras Tour tickets up for auction. “Has anyone heard of the Eras Tour?” Kelce told the crowd, per social media footage. “There might be a fun game where there are four tickets to the Miami, New Orleans or Indianapolis dates when the Eras Tour comes back to the United States. Does that fire anybody up?”

The tickets ultimately sold for $80,000, which will help 15 and the Mahomies improve the lives of children in need. Mahomes, 28, also sold several signed footballs for $10,000 each. The Chiefs quarterback and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, founded their nonprofit in 2019.

After the auction, Kelce stepped out solo at the XS nightclub in Vegas. He was spotted busting a move and hyping up the crowd alongside Kygo in the DJ booth, per social media footage.

Swift and Kelce began dating last summer after Kelce called out Swift on his “New Heights” podcast for not meeting with him after a July 2023 Eras Tour concert in Kansas City. After forming a romantic connection, Swift supported Kelce at several of his NFL games, including Super Bowl LVIII in February. Kelce has returned the favor by attending a handful of her Eras Tour shows.

“[It’s] been so refreshing for Taylor not to feel the need to hide with Travis,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “He makes her feel safe and protected like she has the freedom to be and act however she wants.”

Swift released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19. The record features several tracks seemingly inspired by her romance with Kelce, with songs like “The Alchemy” and “So High School” including references to sports.

“I know there’s a few that some people think are about Travis but we’ll just see,” Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, exclusively told Us on Wednesday, April 24. “You know, I’ll have to ask her when I see her.”

Swift and Travis recently made headlines for taking a couples trip with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, sharing the same side of a booth during a Los Angeles date night and Travis becoming the highest-paid tight end in the NFL with his new two-year NFL contract.

As Swift gears up to kick off the European leg of the Eras Tour in Paris in May, another insider told Us that the pop star will be “sad” to spend time apart from Travis while on the road. “They support and respect each other,” the insider added. “They have busy careers, so they understand those commitments, as difficult as it is.”