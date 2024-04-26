Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are that couple — you know, the ones who share the same side of a booth during a dinner date.

Fans clocked the duo enjoying a low-key night out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 24. It appeared that Swift and Kelce, both 34, attempted to keep a low profile while dining at Madeo Ristorante in West Hollywood.

When photos of the pair sitting on the same side of a striped booth went viral, celebrity Instagram account DeuxMoi identified the location where the couple were dining. Fans in the comments section were less concerned with Swift and Kelce sharing a booth and instead focused on how they were looking at each other.

“THE EYE CONTACT,” one X user wrote. Another added, “Together on a SOFA SEAT, oh I love to see it.”

A third commenter in fact called them “the same booth couple,” which seems on brand for the duo.

Other social media users referenced Swift’s new song “So High School” — which is rumored to be about Kelce — while commenting on their date night.

Swift released her 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19. Initially, the record had 16 previously announced songs. Hours after it dropped, Swift released The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, which included 15 other songs, including “So High School.”

Upon hearing the lyrics, Swifties were quick to pick up on the references to Swift and Kelce’s relationship. The most telling line is perhaps, “You knew what you wanted and, boy, you got her.”

Fans seem to think that Swift was referencing the beginning of her relationship when Kelce appeared to manifest their romance after seeing her on stage. As the story goes, Travis attended Swift’s Eras Tour in July 2023 and discussed his experience with brother Jason Kelce on their “New Heights” podcast. Travis hinted at giving his number to Swift on a friendship bracelet and the seed was officially planted.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift confirmed during her December 2023 TIME magazine interview, revealing that she and Travis “started hanging out right after that.”

Swift also revealed that they were together for a solid amount of time before going public in September 2023.

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she shared. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”