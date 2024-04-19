Taylor Swift’s “So High School” is full of romantic allusions to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce — and she also seemingly featured a subtle shout-out to his father.

“I feel like laughing in the middle of practice / To that impression you did of your dad again,” Swift, 34, sings in the song, which was released on Friday, April 19. “I’m hearing voices like a madman.” (On his “New Heights” podcast, Travis, 34, has impersonated father Ed Kelce several times.)

Swift did not mention Travis or his dad by name in “So High School,” but subtle clues pointed to the song being inspired by her boyfriend.

“Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me (Kill me),” Swift sings on the track, seemingly name-dropping Travis’ 2016 interview where he said he wanted to smooch Swift in a “Kiss, Marry, Kill” activity. “It’s just a game, but really (Really) / I’m bettin’ on all three for us two (All three).”

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

In another verse, Swift seemed to mention Travis, 34, playing professional football.

“You know how to ball / I know Aristotle,” she sings. “Brand new, full throttle / Teach me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto / It’s true, swear, scouts honor. You knew what you wanted and, boy, you got her.”

Devoted Swifties freaked out that Travis, who she’s been dating since summer 2023, was apparently mentioned on TTPD — as was his father. (Travis and brother Jason Kelce are the two sons of exes Ed and Donna Kelce, who have all remained tight through the years.)

“Oh I just know Ed Kelce is giggling and kicking his feet,” one social media user wrote via X as another added, “Ed Kelce getting a line in a Taylor song in the year of our savior 2024 I have to laugh.”

Related: All the Famous Names Taylor Swift Drops on ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Getty Images (5) The title of Taylor Swift’s 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department, hinted there’d be plenty of literary references throughout her new songs. To the dismay of recovering English majors everywhere, that’s not quite how things played out, but there are still plenty of name-drops — and even a couple of nods to […]

A third fan pointed out, “I also can’t believe Ed Kelce made his way onto a Taylor song like good for him honestly.”

After Travis started dating Swift, Ed went to his local library to check out her past records, as Jason, 36, revealed on a 2023 episode of “New Heights.” (Ed also bought Swift’s discography twice after realizing she had re-released her first six albums following a dispute with Big Machine Records and Scooter Braun.)

“Ed Kelce [is] skipping to the library to check out The Anthology knowing he got a mention on the album,” an X user quipped.

Another joked, “I’m so excited for Ed Kelce to hear that he’s on The Tortured Poets Department when he finishes burning the CD.”

Which Track From ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Are You Most Excited For?

Ed first met Swift ahead of one of Travis’ fall 2023 Kansas City Chiefs games in Missouri.

“Taylor walks [into Travis’ house] with a security guy, and I look at her, and I say [to my girlfriend], ‘Oh my God, I know this kid, but I don’t know what her name is. Jeez, you know, like a real idiot,’” Ed recalled during a January appearance on Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan radio show in Cleveland. “And [my girlfriend] says, ‘You don’t know her? This is Taylor Swift, you idiot.’”

Ed, who has gushed about bonding with “the real Taylor,” has since sat with the pop star in a private suite at several of Travis’ games, including February’s Super Bowl LVIII. After the Chiefs won, Ed and Swift celebrated with Travis on the field alongside Donna and Jason.