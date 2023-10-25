Taylor Swift has found a new fan in Travis Kelce’s dad, Ed Kelce.

Ed revealed to Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Wednesday, October 25, that Swift’s “You Belong With Me” is his favorite song of hers. However, he accidentally purchased — and downloaded — the original version of the track.

Swift, 33, dropped “You Belong With Me” on her LP Fearless in November 2008. Nearly 11 years later, Swift’s former record label, Big Machine Records, sold her entire discography to Scooter Braun for more than $300 million. Swift slammed both Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta and Braun, 42 — multiple times after the deal. Braun later sold the rights to a private equity firm.

Swift, for her part, announced in August 2019 that she planned to rerecord all of her past albums. Fearless was the first record to get the Taylor’s Version treatment, and it dropped in April 2021. Fearless (Taylor’s Version) featured the 20 OG hits — including “You Belong With Me” — and six new “From the Vault” tracks. Swift has since rereleased her revamped versions of Red and Speak Now. Next up is 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which comes out on Friday, October 27, making Reputation and her self-titled debut album the only rerecordings left to be released.

Related: A Complete Guide to Travis and Jason Kelce's Family NFL players Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce made history in 2023 when they became the first brothers to face off against each other at the Super Bowl. When Jason, who is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Travis, who is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, cross paths on the football field, […]

Travis, 34, first expressed interest in Swift in July, when he hoped to gift her a DIY friendship bracelet with his number when she brought her Eras Tour concert to Kansas City. Despite their missed connection at the time, Swift took their romance to the next level when she attended his Kansas City Chiefs game in September. As well as spending time together in New York City, the Grammy winner has continued to step out at Travis’ games, clad in Chiefs merch, alongside his mom, Donna Kelce, and dad Ed.

“If you know Dad like I know Dad. I feel terrible for Taylor,” the Chiefs tight end quipped to brother Jason Kelce during the October 18 episode of their “New Heights” podcast about Ed speaking with Swift at the game.”We’re saying this just because we love to rag on the big guy.”

After Travis hinted that Ed had started listening to Swift’s music “a little,” Jason, 35, speculated more about their dad’s Swiftie status.

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift Attended Travis Kelce's NFL Games Taylor Swift has loved being the girl in the bleachers amid her blossoming romance with Travis Kelce. The “Anti-Hero” singer made her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, watching them defeat the Chicago Bears from the Kelce family’s private suite. After cheering alongside the tight end’s mom, Donna Kelce, she […]

“He’s probably saying, ‘I’ve taken all your CDs out at the local library and I’ve burned them into my computer because that is legal as a tax-paying citizen,’” Jason — a center for the Philadelphia Eagles — quipped at the time.

Ed, for his part, thinks Travis and Swift make a “wonderful couple.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“I think they are two very, very driven professional individuals. I think they’re very supportive of each other, which is key,” he told ET. “This is a rough time for either one of them to have a relationship. She’s in the middle of this ginormous tour, he’s knee-deep [in the NFL season]. At least he takes his just as [seriously] as she takes hers as far as commitment to their craft.”

Ed further praised son Travis and Swift for being “very supportive” of each other’s commitment to their respective careers.