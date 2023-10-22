Jason Kelce doesn’t mind if his wife, Kylie Kelce, or their three daughters support his brother Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs — as long as their allegiance remains firmly with the Philadelphia Eagles.
“You can wear a Chiefs jersey, Ky, we don’t gotta be that serious,” Jason, 35, quipped during a Saturday, October 21, interview on NFL on NBC. “Maybe this year, when we’re playing them, don’t wear it.”
Jason is a fan-favorite center for the Philadelphia Eagles, where he’s played since he was drafted in 2011. Travis, 34, for his part, signed with the Chiefs two years later as a tight end. (The Eagles and the Chiefs are scheduled to face off in November, a rematch from the 2023 Super Bowl that Travis’ team won.)
Jason married Kylie — who is a diehard Eagles supporter as a native Philadelphian — in 2018.
“I am like an Eagles fan to the extent of, like, if Jason ever went and played for another team, I would wear ‘Kelce,’ I would not wear another team’s stuff,” Kylie, 31, quipped in Jason’s Kelce documentary, which premiered on Prime Video last month. “Like, I’ve thought about that a number of times where I just couldn’t do it. It sounds terrible.”
She added at the time: “I always want Travis to be successful [and] obviously, I always want Jason to be successful. But like, I’m not going to be out here doing the Chiefs chop.”
During his NBC Sports interview with retired NFL star Devin McCourty — whose twin brother Jason McCourty is also a pro football player — Jason did note that his daughters have been known to occasionally root for the Chiefs.
“The girls do have some Chiefs gear, for sure. They’ve worn some Chiefs stuff,” Jason said. “They’re definitely Eagles fans, but we can be Chiefs fans sometimes.”
Jason and Kylie share daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 7 months. Wyatt and Elliott even got to attend February’s Super Bowl, dressed in custom Eagles overall dresses with “Kelce” written in green thread. (Kylie was pregnant with Bennett at the time, who was born weeks after the Super Bowl.)
“You didn’t win, Uncle Travvy [won],” Wyatt told her dad in the Kelce doc after she saw him when the game ended. “I didn’t want him to win.”
“You didn’t win, Unless Travvy [won],” Wyatt told her dad in the Kelce doc after she saw him when the game ended. “I didn’t want him to win.”
Kylie chimed in at the time, noting that Wyatt announced her proclamation on the family bus leaving the game, which “really lightened the mood” to the crowd of somber Eagles supporters.
Jason, for his part, was (and remains) happy to see his brother win a second Super Bowl ring.
“Trav is so good [and] he’s obviously the better football player,” Jason said on Saturday. “He’s a special person and his personality, the way he carries himself, he’s fun to be around, he’s smart … and he’s just a good-intentioned human being. I wish, in a lot of ways, I was more similar to Trav.”