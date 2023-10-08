Jason Kelce’s daughters famously didn’t want Travis to win the 2022 Super Bowl, but the girls still love their “Uncle Travy.”

Travis Kelce isn’t a father, just yet, but he’s definitely a model uncle to brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce’s three daughters — Wyatt Elizabeth born in October 2019, Elliotte Ray born in March 2021 and Bennett Llewellyn born in February 2023.

“Travis is the perfect uncle. He really is,” Jason told E! News in September 2023 about his younger brother, noting that his daughters are “drawn to him immediately.”

“Partly because he’s gorgeous, but then also he’s just a fun human being,” Jason added. “He’s exciting. He has energy for days.”

However, it might be a while until Travis can take care of the girls on his own.

“I know we give him crap. We will not leave him alone with them. They’re too young,” Jason added, noting that his brother has a “zest” for life.

Kylie echoed her husband’s sentiments about letting Travis watch their daughters.

“How long, if at all, would you allow me to babysit the girls unsupervised?” Travis asked Kylie when she appeared on the “New Heights” podcast in September 2023.

“I think my headphones just cut out,” Kylie quipped back. “Would it be by yourself? … But then who’s watching you?”

On a more serious note, Kylie said she would leave her brother-in-law with the girls for “one hour.”

“I feel like Travis can stand longer than [Jason] can. I feel like that’s a gamechanger when it comes to small babies,” she added. “Bennett right now, she’s happy as a clam if you just get up and walk around with her.”

