Another Eagles fan! Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie McDevitt, has given birth to the couple’s third child, a baby girl.

“Yesterday little lady #3 joined us,” Jason, 35, and Kylie, 30, wrote via a joint Instagram statement on Friday, February 24. “Bennett Llewellyn Kelce. 8lbs. 5oz. and 21inches long.”

The Philadelphia Eagles athlete and McDevitt, who wed in 2018, announced in September 2022 that their brood was growing.

“Another Kelce lady? Don’t mind if we do. Coming February 2023,” the Cabrini University alum wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing a photo of daughters Wyatt, 3, and Elliotte, 22 months, wearing “Big Sister” sweatshirts.

Kelce’s younger brother, Travis Kelce, was equally enthused about becoming an uncle for the third time. “Baby girllssss everywhere!! ❤️❤️❤️,” the Catching Kelce alum, 33, replied at the time.

As McDevitt reached her final trimester, Jason and the Eagles made it to the Super Bowl LVII — competing against Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs.

“Kylie’s bringing her OB [to the game] because she’s going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game,” the football center said during the February 1 episode of the brothers’ “New Heights” podcast. “That could be a super Kelce Bowl. If she has a baby in the stadium, it’s officially scripted.”

During the podcast episode, Jason explained that McDevitt, her OB-GYN and his in-laws would join the Kelce cheering section at the NFL championship. The siblings’ parents, Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce, also sat with the group. (Jason’s team lost to Travis’ Chiefs during the February 12 game.)

“I’m a true fan of football. This is going to be so awesome,” Donna previously told Today earlier this month of getting to watch her sons become the first brothers to face off during the Super Bowl. “This is just going to be pure joy. We’re going to really enjoy this, have a great time. Obviously, there’s going to be somebody that’s going to go home heartbroken. They won’t have the bragging rights at the Thanksgiving table, but this is going to be an awesome event and I’m really looking forward to it.”

She continued at the time: “I think that Jason would say I am going to root for the baby of the family, which is Travis. And I keep trying to tell him, ‘No, you’ve given me grandchildren,’ so we’ll leave it at that.”

Jason and the instructional aide initially matched on an online dating app in 2015, getting married three years later. Since their union, McDevitt has become her man’s No. 1 cheerleader.

“Forever impressed by your dedication, passion, and perseverance. Can’t wait to cheer you on through another season! 🦅,” she gushed via Instagram in July 2019 amid her pregnancy with Wyatt. “I love you, J… and so do Winn, Bubs, and baby Kelce. 🐾🐾👶.”