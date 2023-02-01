The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship.

“I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife of five years, who is currently expecting baby No. 3. “Kylie’s bringing her OB because she’s going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game. That could be a super Kelce Bowl. If she has a baby in the stadium, it’s officially scripted.”

Jason, 35, and Travis, 33, will become the first siblings to face off in the Super Bowl as their respective teams — the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs — compete head-to-head for the Lombardi Trophy.

“It has not fared too well in the Eagles’ favor every time they’ve played Travis Kelce and the Chiefs with [coach] Andy Reid at the helm. We’ve lost every matchup so far. So it’s not a rivalry yet,” the Eagles center said during Wednesday’s episode. “I said [to reporters earlier] this week, ‘I’m no longer a Chiefs fan.’ Trav, sorry to break it to you. I officially took my ‘Tru Kolors’ Chiefs sweatshirt off immediately after the [Harrison] Butker kick.”

He continued: “My fandom is closed for the next two weeks. No barbeque, no nothing. Travis says it doesn’t matter — Mom [Donna Kelce] can’t lose. She’s gonna lose and she’s gonna win. She’ll focus on the positive, which is wrong because she should be there for the brother who loses. She’s a frontrunner, it’s fine.”

Travis, who plays tight end for the Chiefs, further noted that their mom is a “glass-full woman” before asking Jason about the family’s seating arrangements in the stands.

“We do have to figure that out because we both get a certain allotment of tickets,” the Catching Kelce alum said on Wednesday. “I feel like you’re going to have a more family-oriented group.”

Jason’s cheering section will undoubtedly include McDevitt, who announced in September 2022 that she is pregnant with a baby girl, and their two daughters. The Philadelphia resident and the Cabrini University alum — who initially met through an online dating app — share Wyatt, 3, and Elliotte, 22 months.

Both Jason and Travis will also have the support of Donna and dad Ed Kelce.

“I’m a true fan of football. This is going to be so awesome,” the NFL stars’ mother gushed to Today on Wednesday. “This is just going to be pure joy. We’re going to really enjoy this, have a great time. Obviously, there’s going to be somebody that’s going to go home heartbroken. They won’t have the bragging rights at the Thanksgiving table, but this is going to be an awesome event and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Donna also teased which son she planned to root for during the game. “I think that Jason would say I am going to root for the baby of the family, which is Travis. And I keep trying to tell him, ‘No, you’ve given me grandchildren,’ so we’ll leave it at that,” she quipped to the outlet.

Super Bowl LVII airs on FOX on Sunday, February 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET.