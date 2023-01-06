Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2023: Which Stars Are Expecting

Oh, baby! Hollywood stars including Brody Jenner, Logic and more are expanding their families by welcoming new babies in 2023.

The former The Hills star announced on January 1 that girlfriend Tia Blanco pregnant with their first child. “To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love,” Jenner and the pro surfer captioned a joint Instagram video of Blanco getting a sonogram. “We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year.”

The pair, who were first linked in spring 2022, added: “Our little angel is on their way 💙 Happy new year!”

In the social media footage, the Mamitas founder seemed to be in awe as he looked over the little one’s features during the ultrasound. “Honey, look at that little heart,” Jenner said in the video. “What?!?”

The Princes of Malibu alum is the younger son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson, who were married between 1981 and 1986. Thompson commented on the post that she was “so happy” the big secret was finally out.

Brody wasn’t the only one with a New Year’s Day announcement. Logic and his wife, Brittney Noell, also shared a video of an ultrasound to announce that they’re expecting a little bundle of joy.

“Happy New Baby!” the rapper wrote via Instagram.

Noell, who founded a clothing line called Sweet Cream with her husband, captioned the clip, “Baby Hall #2 coming 2023.”

Logic (real name Robert Bryson Hall) and Noell said “I do” in 2019 and quietly welcomed son Bobby in 2020. “Privacy with family is something that is very important to me,” the “1-800-273-8255” performer wrote in a July 2020 Instagram post. “However my fans have been my family since this all started so I wanted to share with you a glimpse into the life I am now diving into head first. I would like you to meet LB as we call him, Little Bobby.”

He continued: “And my beautiful wife Brittney who is an incredible mother. These two make me the happiest man in the world and it’s a happiness nothing else has ever been able to fulfill.”

Scroll down to see all the stars who announced in 2023 they are expecting little ones: