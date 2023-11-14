Bachelor Nation’s Blake Horstmann and Love Is Blind’s Giannina Gibelli are expecting their first baby after more than one year together.

“First comes love, then comes baby H 🤍” the duo announced in a joint Instagram statement on Tuesday, November 14. “We’re so grateful that life has led us here and over the moon to be parents to our sweet baby come spring 2024!”

Us Weekly confirmed in January 2022 that Horstmann, 34, and Gibelli, 30, were dating. That same month, the reality stars spent time together on New Year’s Eve and traveled to Rome to celebrate Gibelli’s 29th birthday.

Two months later, Gibelli told a fan that she “can’t officially post” photos with Horstmann due to legal obligations from a “project [they worked on] together that hasn’t been announced yet.” The couple went on to publicly confirm their romance after Paramount+’s All Star Shore was announced in June 2022.

Love Is Blind alum joked via Instagram that their relationship was her “worst kept secret” and also referred to Horstmann as “the love of [her] life” via TikTok.

Horstmann spoke candidly about the couple’s next steps during an interview with Us in October 2022.

“It will be a year here in December, so I’m creeping up on 12 months — it’s been a minute since I’ve dated a girl for a year,” Horstmann joked, referring to his notoriety in Bachelor Nation. (Horstmann made his Bachelorette debut during season 14, vying for Becca Kufrin’s heart.)

He noted that “conflict resolution” with Gibelli is a big part of their relationship that makes things different from prior romances. (Gibelli was previously engaged to her Love Is Blind season 1 costar Damian Powers.)

“I think it’s so important in our relationship and I have that now, which has been great,” he told Us. “I think it comes from our past and the relationships we’ve been in, some of the situations we’ve been in.”

Horstmann asked Gibelli to move in with him in November 2022. “He (officially) asked me to move in [and] I immediately took over the closet,” Gibelli shared at the time, revealing that he wrote “Will You Move In With Me?” in snow.

Although the pair have each faced their fair share of criticism throughout their journeys to find love on reality TV, they’ve received support about their relationship.

“Honestly, it’s been incredible,” Horstmann told Us. “I cannot believe the support from Bachelor Nation and the Love Is Blind [area], the Netflix side of things. It’s been amazing. Last year’s been pretty magical, so can’t complain over here.”