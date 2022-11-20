Taking the leap! Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli’s reality TV romance has quickly heated up — and now they’re moving in together.

“Alright, so this morning I’m going to surprise G and officially ask her to move in with me,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 33, said in a Sunday, November 20, Instagram video.

Horstmann, who resides in Colorado, put on his snow boots and stomped outside to spell out “Will You Move In With Me?” in the snow. He then wanted the Love Is Blind alum, 29, to reply by making a snow angel in the yard.

“OK, it’s actually super cute,” Horstmann gushed in his video, showing off his snowy handiwork before the Atlanta native walked outside. “I got a surprise for you! Baby, I have a question for you.”

While Gibelli initially thought her beau — who she’s been dating for nearly a year — was proposing marriage, she was stunned by the actual question. She did eventually say yes before the pair sealed their new living arrangements with a kiss.

Horstmann captioned his social media clip, “Let’s just all pretend we haven’t basically been living together for 11 months 😂😉.”

The pair initially met while filming Paramount+’s All-Star Shore and had to keep their romance low-key until the series aired earlier this year.

“We had to first keep basically six months of our relationship private, so that was fun in a sense because we didn’t have the public pressure, we didn’t have all the eyes on us, we could just kind of be ourselves,” the Bachelorette alum exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “But it was hard too, because it’s never fun to hide the person you love.”

He added at the time: “I’ve been in the ‘public eye’ for four years now, but this is the first time I’ve dated somebody in public. So I was very nervous about that, and I wasn’t sure what to expec. But honestly, it’s been incredible. I cannot believe the support from Bachelor Nation and the Love Is Blind [area], the Netflix side of things. It’s been amazing. Last year’s been pretty magical, so can’t complain over here.”

The aspiring DJ rose to fame as one of Becca Kufrin’s suitors on The Bachelorette season 14. While the 32-year-old Minnesota native eventually sent him home during the finale, Horstmann went on to appear on back-to-back seasons of BiP.

Gibelli, for her part, got engaged to Damian Powers during the first season of Love Is Blind. While Powers, 31, called off their nuptials during the finale, they dated on and off until August 2021.

Scroll below to see photos of the pair after taking the next step in their romance: