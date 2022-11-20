“We had to first keep basically six months of our relationship private, so that was fun in a sense because we didn’t have the public pressure, we didn’t have all the eyes on us, we could just kind of be ourselves,” the Bachelorettealum exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “But it was hard too, because it’s never fun to hide the person you love.”
He added at the time: “I’ve been in the ‘public eye’ for four years now, but this is the first time I’ve dated somebody in public. So I was very nervous about that, and I wasn’t sure what to expec. But honestly, it’s been incredible. I cannot believe the support from Bachelor Nation and the Love Is Blind [area], the Netflix side of things. It’s been amazing. Last year’s been pretty magical, so can’t complain over here.”
