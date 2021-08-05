From the pods and beyond. Since Damian Powers and Giannina Gibelli first met and fell in love on Netflix’s Love Is Blind, they have experienced both highs and lows throughout their multi-year relationship.

Powers and Gibelli were one of the six couples who got engaged within 10 days while filming the reality show in 2018, which premiered two years later. Within a few episodes, the couple’s connection was evident to viewers before the Venezuela native proposed to her newfound beau.

Following their whirlwind engagement, the remainder of the season followed their journey to the altar. However, as time went on, they soon discovered jarring realizations about one another.

While the pair were both nervous heading into their wedding day during the finale, Gibelli was eventually ready to take the plunge and say “I do,” but Powers was not. He tearfully revealed that he could not marry the business owner because she had been all over the place with her emotions.

“I do not,” Damian explained in the episode. “I stayed consistent all the way through this and you have not.”

After learning of his rejection, Gibelli ended up running away from the wedding venue — even falling in the mud and ripping her dress — to think things through. She later returned to the venue to hear out her former fiancé, where he expressed he still loved her and that he didn’t think their love story was over.

Weeks after the show’s finale was filmed, the pair revealed during the first reunion special that they were back together and had actually only split for a few hours.

“There was so much that happened,” Gibelli told Entertainment Weekly in March 2020. “At the end of the day, the relationship is between you and this person. Who better to understand that than you two? … I love Damian, I know his heart, I know everything about him. I really wanted us to heal together because we had gone through such a big, scary thing and it just didn’t feel right not being together in that moment whether we were going to end it together or not. It was something I wanted to go through with him and just see, are we OK? Are our hearts OK?”

While they continued to date and take things slow, Powers was spotted hanging out with Too Hot to Handle’s Francesca Farago in August 2020, sparking speculation that the formerly engaged couple had split up. However, the reality stars were quick to clarify that they were still together and Powers was just friends with the Canadian model.

“Over the past week, I have been in L.A. with my attorney, Alex Ion, pursuing new projects and business ventures,” Powers told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “Francesca and I both share the same attorney. Alex arranged for both Francesca and I to meet with him for dinner at the Eveleigh in West Hollywood along with some of our other friends, including Mitchell Crawford and Raiane Macedo. Francesca and I are not dating or romantically involved but remain friends.”

At the time, Gibelli and Powers continued to post loved-up selfies and TikTok videos together amid quarantine until they went to film the Love Is Blind: After the Alter special a few months later.

During the special — which aired in July 2021 — Gibelli expressed her confusion over where the pair stands since they still don’t live together but are still dating. Things later took an unexpected turn when Farago turned up the filmed reunion party as Powers’ date, which caught Gibelli “off guard.”

“My blood boils just thinking about that,” the Atlanta resident told Entertainment Tonight in August 2021. “I also wasn’t expecting to be treated that way either. You know, if you’re going to bring someone as a friend, then why am I the one being treated like the stranger?”

Since their big blowup at the reunion, the pair have called it quits on their relationship, she confirmed to ET.

“I am officially single,” she explained at the time. “Me and Damian haven’t been dating for a couple of months now. It was a lot to process and it was a very long breakup. I have never been one to just, like, not peel off the Band-Aid so this was new … it was just like that trust wasn’t really there [anymore].”

