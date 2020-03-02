Warning: This contains spoilers from the Thursday, February 27, finale of Love Is Blind.

The emotions are too real! On the season 1 finale of Netflix’s Love Is Blind, the world watched five couples walk down the aisle, sporting designer gowns, sharp suits and flashy engagement rings. But even so, only two couples said “I do” and three said goodbye at the altar.

‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Engagement Rings Through the Years

The show started with 15 men and 15 women looking to find love solely by speaking to each other through the walls of windowless (yet cozy) “pods,” as the show calls them. Within 10 days, six couples got engaged, but only five stayed together until their wedding ceremonies, which took place just 38 days after the singles met for the first time.

So when the show’s stars decided to pop the question, they turned to producers to supply them with a diamond sparkler. According to an interview with series creator Chris Coelen via Entertainment Tonight, the men got to choose a ring for their loved one of just over a week, without ever seeing her in real life.

Celebrity Engagement Rings of 2020: See All the Diamonds and Bling

“Once they decided to get engaged, they were given a couple of choices, should they want to take us up on that,” Coelen told the outlet. “Since they were in the facility and weren’t able to go out into the ‘real world’ at that point, they couldn’t have been able to go [to a shop]. “We wouldn’t have allowed them to at that point.”

He continued, “It’s obviously such a gigantic moment in people’s lives that we wanted it to be as authentic to them as it possibly could be.”

During episode 8, the men and women separated to get fitted into their dream wedding dresses and suits with the help of family and friends. All of the ladies found their dream gown at CTO Bridal in Atlanta.

“Trying on wedding dresses is something my mom and I have always talked about,” said Lauren Speed, donning a curve-hugging fishtail wedding gown with a sweetheart neckline and a long train. “She’s always wanted to help me pick my dress for the big day, so we’re finally at that time.”

Jennifer Lopez’s Engagement Rings From Alex Rodriguez, Ben Affleck, Marc Anthony and More: Photos

When the men went to be fitted for dress shoes and suits at Guffey’s of Atlanta, the salesperson joked, “You guys don’t dress up a lot, do you?” Nevertheless, they pulled it together to look their sharpest, even when tears were being shed.

Keep scrolling to see what the entire cast wore on their wedding day…whether they tied the knot or — quite literally — ran away from the altar.