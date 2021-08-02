Status check. Giannina Gibelli revealed where she and Damian Powers stand after meeting on Love Is Blind in 2018.

“I am officially single,” Gibelli, 28, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, August 2, days after the three-episode After the Altar reunion special started streaming on Netflix. “Me and Damian haven’t been dating for a couple of months now.”

The Venezuela native, who met and fell in love with Powers, 27, while filming the Netflix series in 2018, noted that she’s “moved on” from her former beau. “I feel really, really good. I’m definitely at a really good place in my life,” she added.

The pair’s love story played out on the streaming site in 2020, including their dramatic moment in the finale when Powers left Gibelli at the altar. However, the duo continued to date after the show filmed, only recently breaking up for good.

“For the first time in, like, three years I feel like I don’t have to keep some sort of my life private anymore,” Gibelli said on Monday. “We were just under wraps about everything. I was still trying to figure out, how does my life look without him in it? It’s been a long time, but I feel really good. I’ve processed it all. I’m such at peace.”

The TV personality explained that she doesn’t regret anything from her time with Powers.

“You definitely learn from all different kinds of love. I definitely learned from that. In a relationship, we were just very different, and I think that’s very clear,” she continued. “There’s nothing wrong with that, opposites really attract, but with us, it’s just I guess the way that we communicated, we didn’t really understand what the other was trying to say. It was constantly like that.”

Gibelli said that there were some “really great moments” in the pair’s relationship but noted that “at the end of the day, we just weren’t as compatible as we should have been after dating for two years.”

The former couple made headlines in August 2020 when Powers was spotted holding looking cozy with Too Hot to Handle’s Francesca Farago. The two were photographed walking together in West Hollywood, sparking romance speculation.

Both Gibelli and Powers, however, quickly clarified that they were still together at the time and that there wasn’t anything romantic going on between Powers and Farago, 27.

“Over the past week, I have been in L.A. with my attorney, Alex Ion, pursuing new projects and business ventures. Francesca and I both share the same attorney,” Powers told Entertainment Tonight last summer. “Alex arranged for both Francesca and I to meet with him for dinner at the Eveleigh in West Hollywood along with some of our other friends, including Mitchell Crawford and Raiane Macedo.”

The reality star added: “Francesca and I are not dating or romantically involved but remain friends.”

Gibelli showed a united front with her then-boyfriend, sharing a photo of Powers kissing her on the cheek just days after he was seen out with Farago.

Two months later, Powers gushed over his lady via Instagram. “Love Is Blind! So incredibly lucky and blessed to have grown with you over these past two years! Thank you for doing life with me 💙,” he wrote alongside a sweet snap of the lovebirds.

However, after filming the Love Is Blind: After the Altar in the fall, things fizzled out. The special, which aired last month, showed a rift in their relationship. Things got heated when Farago showed up as Powers’ date for the party — which Gibelli revealed on Monday “caught her off guard.”

“That, like, my blood boils just thinking about that. I also wasn’t expecting to be treated that way either. You know, if you’re going to bring someone as a friend, then why am I the one being treated like the stranger?” she recalled.

She noted that the pair tried to communicate after the reunion was tapped but ultimately went their separate ways.

“It was a lot to process and it was a very long breakup,” Gibelli told ET. “I have never been one to just, like, not peel off the Band-Aid so this was new … it was just like that trust wasn’t really there [anymore].”