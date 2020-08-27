New couple alert? Love Is Blind star Damian Powers and Too Hot to Handle‘s Francesca Farago cozied up on a night out in Los Angeles, sending Netflix fans into a frenzy.

Powers, 27, and Farago, 26, walked arm in arm through downtown West Hollywood on Tuesday, August 25, sparking rumors that the reality stars could be more than friends. The duo each wore face masks to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic as they left EP & LP restaurant seemingly holding hands. Farago sported a pair of ripped jeans and a lace bralette, paired with chunky animal print boots. Powers looked dapper in a black button-down shirt and light pants.

Two months earlier, Farago confirmed her split from Harry Jowsey, who she met while filming Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle. In a vulnerable YouTube video, the Canadian model admitted that speculation about her relationship with Jowsey, 22, was “taking a huge toll” on her emotions.

“We just had different mindsets to this situation. We would argue every now and then but it was never, for me, relationship-ending and I think for him, small little things ended up turning into relationship-ending arguments,” she explained, adding that she thought she and the Australian “were gonna get married.”

During the reunion episode for the reality dating series, which aired in May, Jowsey proposed to Farago with a Ring Pop. He later addressed the split in a video of his own, claiming that he was the one to officially end things despite their “super, super rare” connection.

“I cannot pretend that everything’s going to be OK,” Farago said in her video. “The only way that I can move on is by making this video and by telling everyone that that’s what happened. … He is moving on and I need to do the same.”

Powers, for his part, searched for love on another Netflix dating show and ended up getting engaged to Giannina Gibelli. The couple’s fiery romance did not end in a marriage but they rekindled their relationship outside of the show when the cameras stopped rolling.

“We’ve definitely learned how to be more accepting with each other and understanding,” Gibelli, 27, told Insider in May. “We also laugh about things that we never thought in a million years we’d joke about.”

While the Love Is Blind stars haven’t publicly confirmed whether or not they called it quits once again, they have not posted photos of each other on social media in several weeks.

Scroll down to see more of the Netflix stars’ L.A. hangout.