Happy as can be! It seems like all is well in reality TV paradise for Love Is Blind stars Damian Powers and Giannina Gibelli.

On Tuesday, August 25, Powers, 27, was spotted with Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago, walking arm in arm through downtown West Hollywood. Fans were quickly wondering what happened between Powers and Gibelli, 27.

That was cleared up on Monday, August 31, as she posted a photo via her Instagram Story on a lunch date with Powers leaning in and kissing her cheek.

The post comes one day after the Venezuela native, who met and fell in love with Powers during Love Is Blind, seemingly referenced the photos via Instagram. “Stay in your lane,” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself. When a follower commented, “I think we know who dis about,” she quickly replied, “There’s no bad blood on any level, it’s all good.”

When another fan added, “You tell them girl and when I say them I mean the media.” She responded, “exactly,” seemingly shooting down that Powers and Farago had anything romantic going on.

Powers, for his part, also spoke out about the photos on August 28.

“Over the past week, I have been in L.A. with my attorney, Alex Ion, pursuing new projects and business ventures. Francesca and I both share the same attorney,” the reality star told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “Alex arranged for both Francesca and I to meet with him for dinner at the Eveleigh in West Hollywood along with some of our other friends, including Mitchell Crawford and Raiane Macedo.”

He explained that Farago held onto his arm “in an attempt to shield herself from the paparazzi as our entire group entered the car.” Powers denied anything else was going on.

“Francesca and I are not dating or romantically involved but remain friends,” he said.

Love Is Blind was filmed in 2018 and dropped on Netflix in February 2020.