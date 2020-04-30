Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Move In Together

The start of something new. Tarek El Moussa and his girlfriend, Heather Rae Young, have reached an important milestone in their relationship — moving in together.

The Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star, 38, shared the news via Instagram on Tuesday, April 28, with a photo of Young, 32, and his 9-year-old daughter, Taylor.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this but we moved!!! Sounds crazy right?” El Moussa captioned the photo. “You just never know what’s going to happen In life and sometimes things change when you’re least expecting it. My home was a very special home to me. It was the first house that the kids and I called ‘home’ after the split. This move brings a lot of emotions because it reminds me just how much life can change in a few years.”

He added, “I’m excited for this new chapter of my life with @heatherraeyoung and the babies. I love and adore them more than anything!”

Prior to his relationship with Young, the Flip Your Life author was married to Christina Anstead from 2009 until they announced their split in 2016. The Christina on the Coast star, 36, officially filed for divorce in August 2017. The pair share daughter Taylor and son Brayden, 4. Anstead went on to wed Ant Anstead in December 2018. The couple welcomed their 7-month-old son, Hudson, in September 2019.

El Moussa told Us Weekly in March that he’s considering walking down the aisle a second time.

“That is definitely in the future, and right now we’re taking it one day at a time,” he explained. “But everything’s going amazing.”

The California native also revealed that he has kept the spark going in his relationship by showing Young how much he appreciates her.

“I’d say the most romantic thing was over Valentine’s Day, we shut down a park in Hawaii, actually where they filmed Jurassic Park, and I rented a helicopter for the day to fly across the ocean and fly across the island,” he said at the time. “We closed the park, we landed the helicopter in the middle of the park and it was a surprise for her,” he continued. “I had a chef come out and cook us a chef meal in the middle of the park.”

Although El Moussa loves to indulge in grand gestures, he told Us that he is thankful that Young is simply always by his side.

“It’s the little things she does every day,” El Moussa said. “She’s always my biggest cheerleader, she always supports me and she just makes me want to be better and do better.”