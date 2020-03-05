Tarek El Moussa on the Most Romantic Thing He Did for Heather Rae Young

Tarek El Moussa is a big believer in romantic gestures. The Flip or Flop star, 38, opened up about the most heartfelt thing he’s ever done for girlfriend Heather Rae Young, and it’s certainly swoon-worthy!

“I’d say the most romantic thing was over Valentine’s Day, we shut down a park in Hawaii, actually where they filmed Jurassic Park, and I rented a helicopter for the day to fly across the ocean and fly across the island,” he told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting his new series, Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa, on Monday, March 2.

Believe it or not, the house-flipping expert had even more up his sleeve! “We closed the park, we landed the helicopter in the middle of the park and it was a surprise for her,” he continued. “I had a chef come out and cook us a chef meal in the middle of the park.”

As he put it: “It was me, and her, and a picnic table, and a couch and a huge field.”

Though El Moussa playfully acknowledged that it will be difficult to top that special surprise, it’s clear that he loves to make Young, 32, very happy. And while the Selling Sunset star, who began dating El Moussa in the summer of 2019, isn’t a grand gesture gal, she’s romantic in her own ways.

“It’s the little things she does every day,” the Tarek’s Flip Side host told Us when asked about the most romantic thing Young has done for him. “She’s always my biggest cheerleader, she always supports me and she just makes me want to be better and do better.”

As for whether or not marriage is in the cards for the pair, El Moussa is optimistic. “That is definitely in the future, and right now we’re taking it one day at a time,” he explained. “But everything’s going amazing.”

El Moussa was married to Christina Anstead from 2009 until they announced their split in 2016. The Christina on the Coast star, 36, officially filed for divorce in August 2017. After their separation was finalized in January 2018, she went on to wed Ant Anstead in December 2018. The married pair share 6-month-old son Hudson. She also shares daughter Taylor, 9, and son Brayden, 4, with El Moussa.

According to El Moussa, his little girl was instrumental in helping him work through his divorce from Christina. “She was my rock,” he told Us of the elementary school student. “She was my best friend through it.”

Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa premieres on HGTV Thursday, March 5, at 9 p.m. ET. Catch El Moussa on HGTV’s Extreme Makeover: Home Edition reboot on Sunday, March 15, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi