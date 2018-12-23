Christina El Moussa Marries Ant Anstead in Romantic Ceremony

They do! Christina El Moussa married Ant Anstead in a romantic ceremony on Saturday, December 22, Us Weekly can confirm.

The couple, who began dating in October 2017, tied the knot at their California home.

The Flip or Flop star, 35, who split from husband Tarek El Moussa in December 2016, wed the Wheelers Dealers host in front of guests including her children with Tarek, daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3, and Anstead’s two kids from a previous marriage, Amelie, 15, and Archie, 12.

“Tarek is happy for Christina,” a source tells Us. “He’s moved on but still cares about her deeply.”

Hours before the wedding, Christina posted a note on Instagram that read, “Eventually you’ll end up where you need to be, with who you’re meant to be with, and doing what you should be doing.”

Us broke the news in January that Christina and the For the Love of Cars host were dating. The home improvement guru gushed about her boyfriend, 39, to Us earlier this year, calling the British TV presenter “an amazing guy.”

“He’s a great father. He’s so grounded. He really lifts me up,” she said. “He’s so supportive … he’s just an amazing, amazing man.

The HGTV personality told Us in June that she was open to settling down again someday. “I would get married again,” she admitted, adding that she’d “maybe” have more kids.

“This is by far the happiest I’ve been in a while. I’m really excited about the future,” she said. “I’m in a great relationship, my kids are doing well. Everything’s going really good.”

The pair celebrated their one-year anniversary in October and Christina marked the occasion with a “mushy” tribute on Instagram.

Calling their meeting #FATE, she wrote, “You have showed me what real unconditional love is. You take me for what I am, flawed and a bit crazy, and love all of me just the way I am. You have never once made me feel bad for anything in my past. You put me in my place when I need to be put there. Hold me when I’m having a bad day. I love this life with you. I love our blended family. I can’t wait to see where the next year takes us. I know it’s going to be magical.”

