Happier than ever! Christina El Moussa gushed about her boyfriend, Ant Anstead, as they celebrated their one-year anniversary on Monday, October 29.

“If you aren’t in the mood for a sentimental / mushy post I suggest you keep scrolling. 😏…..” the Flip or Flop star, 35, wrote in a caption on an Instagram pic of the couple kissing. “A year ago today @ant_anstead called me for the first time and we spoke for 29 mins two days later while he was at Sema he FaceTimed me (I was thinking who FaceTimes) anyways I answered and we spoke for 2.5 hours … two days later we met for the first time and we’ve been inseparable ever since. #FATE.”

El Moussa then thanked her beau for showing her what “real unconditional love is.”

“You take me for what I am, flawed and a bit crazy, and love all of me just the way I am. You have never once made me feel bad for anything in my past,” she wrote. “You put me in my place when I need to be put there. Hold me when I’m having a bad day. I love this life with you. I love our blended family. I can’t wait to see where the next year takes us. I know it’s going to be magical. ♥️🔥🔥💫 .”

She concluded with an Elvis Presley lyric: “To quote my fav artist ‘Wise men say only fools rush in …. but I can’t help falling in love with you’ ♥️.”

El Moussa shares Taylor, 7, and Brayden, 3, with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. The pair split in December 2016 follow seven years of marriage after an explosive fight at their home. The real estate investor dated businessman Doug Spedding for several months before she started seeing Anstead.

Back in June, El Moussa told Us that she is “by far the happiest” she’s ever been with the British TV presenter.

“I’m in a great relationship … Ant is an amazing guy. He’s a great father. He’s so grounded,” she said at the time. “He really lifts me up. He’s so supportive … He’s just an amazing, amazing man.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!