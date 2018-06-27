She has his support! Christina El Moussa says that her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, approves of her relationship with boyfriend Ant Anstead.

“Tarek likes him,” the interior designer, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 27. “What’s not to like? Everybody likes him. He’s a great guy.”

The Flip or Flop hosts, who announced their split in December 2016, share two children who are also totally onboard with their mother’s new romance.

“They love him,” Christina said of daughter Taylor, 7, and son Brayden, 2, who have already met Anstead’s little ones. “His kids are amazing. Like I said, he’s a great dad and his kids are very grounded. His kids are very grounded and they’re very polite. They’re great kids.”

Christina also opened up about effectively coparenting with her ex. “It’s all about communication. So it’s important when you’re cooperating to make sure that you’re on the same page,” she explained. “Whatever’s best for our kids is what we’re going to do.”

The exes are also supportive of the other moving on. Back in February, Tarek exclusively revealed to Us his belief that Christina will remarry someday. “I’m sure she will,” he said at the time. “It’s her life. Good for her. Whatever makes her happy. I just hope it’s the right guy to be around my kids, but I can’t control that.”

Us broke the news in January that Christina had moved on with Anstead, 38. While speaking to Us on Wednesday, the forthcoming Christina on the Coast star revealed that the British TV presenter doesn’t mind her maintaining a working relationship with Tarek.

“When we met, he hadn’t heard of me or the show [Flip or Flop]. And so I explained what I did and that I worked with my ex-husband. And he said, ‘I think that’s great that you guys can work together and coparent and more power to you.’”

