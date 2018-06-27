Flip or Flop’s Christina El Moussa is heading out on her own! The reality star landed her own HGTV series, Christina on the Coast, the network announced on Wednesday, June 27.

“Christina’s design style is very popular, so it’s a natural progression for us to expand her visibility with a new series,” President of HGTV and Food Network Allison Page said in a statement. “Her fans also are deeply vested in her personal life and eager to see ‘what happens next’—so we’re bringing them the opportunity to share in these real-life moments in a way that no one else can.”

On the new show, the 34-year-old will turn her clients’ outdated homes into high-end properties. In addition to the home aspect, it will also follow her personal life, as she searches for a new home and balances parenthood, work and dating. She separated from her business partner and husband Tarek El Moussa in 2016 but the two continue to star in Flip or Flop, which also documents their working relationship as exes.

“I think because our divorce was so public and there were so many stories and false stories and so much going on, that for us, actually including some of our real life into the show is important,” she said on Wednesday on Good Morning America. “I think it’s important for people to see what goes on with us on a daily basis.”

The mother of two also previewed her new series while on GMA. “I closed escrow on a house in Newport Beach last week so it’s actually going to follow me fixing up my own house as well so people are going to get to see a little bit more into my personal life and how I’m designing my own house,” she explained. “I’m also helping eight homeowners fix up their house[s] … In flipping you want to keep it more streamline, you want to appeal to the masses so actually getting to design a house for someone specific is going to be really amazing.”

Christina on the Coast will premiere on HGTV in 2019.

