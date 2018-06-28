Living her best life! Everything is falling into place for Christina El Moussa, who couldn’t help but gush about her new relationship.

“This is by far the happiest I’ve been in a while. I’m really excited about the future,” the upcoming Christina on the Coast star, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 27. “I’m excited about the show, I’m excited about the move, I’m in a great relationship, my kids are doing well. Everything’s going really good.”

Back in January, Us broke the news that the interior designer had moved on with Ant Anstead following her December 2016 split from ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. During her chat with Us, Christina revealed all the reasons why Anstead, 39, is the perfect partner.

“Ant is an amazing guy. He’s a great father. He’s so grounded. He really lifts me up,” she gushed of the British TV presenter. “He’s so supportive … he’s just an amazing, amazing man.”

The Flip or Flop personality and the For the Love of Cars host are perfectly in sync. “We enjoy doing simple things together, like we have electric bikes. We like to go for bike rides, we love hanging out at the beach, having dinners,” Christina raved. “We do weekly date night and we just make sure that we have really great conversations and it’s all good.”

During extra special occasions, the duo enjoy jetting off on fun-filled getaways. “The most romantic thing that he’s done [for] me is he took me to Napa, which Napa has always been on my bucket list,” noted the HGTV star. “He surprised me and that was my Christmas gift and he flew me out there and we had an amazing time.”

Christina, who shares daughter Taylor, 5, and son Brayden 2, with Tarek, also revealed that she is open to settling down again someday. “I would get married again,” she dished, adding that she’d “maybe” have more kids.

Watch the full clip above to see Christina spill more secrets about her beau!

