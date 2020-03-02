Celebrities gotta eat! Given that they often work long, odd hours, it’s no surprise that various stars of both the big and small screens occasionally chow down on set during a break or when they have a few moments to themselves.

When Emilia Clarke began shooting the 2019 movie Last Christmas in London, for example, she shared a celebratory cocktail with costars Emma Thompson and Henry Golding and director Paul Feig during a free moment on set.

The Me Before You star then posted a photo of the coworker bonding activity on her Instagram and captioned it, “Knocking back a martini on the martini shot. Now that’s what I call a @paulfeig movie. (And a momentary brexit distraction) @lastchristmasthemovie you’ve shaken and stirred my heart to bursting. #whistlewhileyouworkbaby.”

For a celebrated Hollywood figure like Meryl Streep, on-set cravings are satisfied as quickly as possible — at least that was the case when Big Little Lies alum had a yen for french fries while filming Little Women in Boston in 2018.

Costar Florence Pugh, who was filming with Streep when her craving hit, told Stephen Colbert in December 2019, “We were basically shooting this scene in a Boston park and it was a scene that was set in Paris and we were in this carriage and we were both wearing these massive hoop skirts. Because you obviously have to reset the horse, it takes a while. You’re in these carriages for a while. We were wearing these beautiful coats, like, dripping with jewels. You know, the usual. I remember it was cold and she was like, ‘I would just kill for some fries right now.’”

As Pugh recalled, a production assistant appeared with several orders of fries within minutes and made a beeline for the Mamma Mia! star. “[He] was out of breath,” the Oscar nominee explained, demonstrating her impression of the crew member. “They had grabbed Wendy’s fries in about 10 minutes.”

Timothée Chalamet, who also starred in Little Women, shared a photo of the impressive on-set delivery via his Instagram days after Pugh relayed the tale to the late night talk show host. “little women bts 1 @littlewomenmovie,” he captioned a series of pictures, including one of the trio snacking away.

