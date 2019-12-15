Fry-tastic! Timothée Chalamet shared an epic behind-the-scenes photo of very special delivery on the set of Little Women.

The Lady Bird actor, 23, posted an Instagram selfie on Saturday, December 14, of himself and his costars Florence Pugh and Meryl Streep enjoying some Wendy’s fries during a break from filming. “little women bts 1 🙂 @littlewomenmovie,” he captioned the set of seven photos that also showed him chilling out with costar Emma Watson and posing with costar Louis Garrel.

Chalamet’s fast food snap comes just four days after Pugh, 23, revealed that Streep, 70, requested the fry delivery, herself. The Midsommar actress recalled the fun moment during a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“We were basically shooting this scene in a Boston park and it was a scene that was set in Paris and we were in this carriage and we were both wearing these massive hoop skirts,” Pugh dished on December 10. “Because you obviously have to reset the horse, it takes a while. You’re in these carriages for a while. We were wearing these beautiful coats, like, dripping with jewels. You know, the usual. I remember it was cold and she was like, ‘I would just kill for some fries right now.’”

The English actress told Stephen Colbert that a production assistant appeared “within seconds” with an order of Wendy’s fries for the three-time Academy Award winner. “[He] was out of breath,” Pugh said, demonstrating her impression of the crew member. “They had grabbed Wendy’s fries in about 10 minutes.”

Pugh revealed earlier that night that it wasn’t intimidating for her to work with Streep on the Greta Gerwig-directed remake, which hits theaters on December 25.

“I wouldn’t say I was scared of her, but she is, like, a legendary woman,” the Lady Macbeth star said. “She is someone that all of us know and have watched every single ounce of her work. You can’t help but just stare at her face when you’re supposed to be acting.”

Chalamet echoed his costar’s sentiments during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in January. The King actor said he was in “awe” of Streep while working on the Golden Globe-nominated film.

“What an honor to be able to work with Saoirse [Ronan] again, and Greta, and be on set with Meryl Streep,” Chalamet gushed at the time. “The scene I had with her I didn’t really have — neither of us really have huge speaking sequences. So, if you see the scene in the movie I’ll be unnaturally looking at Meryl’s character a lot because I just was in awe that she was on set.”