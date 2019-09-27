



Nobody likes you when you’re 23 — unless you’re one of the young actors stirring up Hollywood. Stars like Zendaya, Noah Centineo and Lili Reinhart are making waves in the industry for their daring roles like Zendaya’s Rue in Euphoria or Reinhart’s Annabelle in Hustlers.

What’s even more interesting about the group of 23-year-olds is their candidness about controversial issues. Dove Cameron recently made headlines after sharing a braless photo on Instagram accompanied by a feminist message.

“Women HAVE a history that has been systematically suppressed,” she wrote in a since-deleted post. “Our collective spirituality has largely been tainted to fit the needs of men and those in power. This has a profound effect on the self-esteem of girls and the women they become.”

She continued, “This influence can be seen in their life choices, partners and financial security for the rest of their lives. It also has an effect on the way their future partners will view them – and ultimately treat them. Our girls deserve better.”

In a similar manner, the Riverdale star known for being open about mental health issues spoke about being in therapy. “Therapy is never something to feel ashamed of,” she revealed on Instagram on February 15. “Everyone can benefit from seeing a therapist.”

She added, “Doesn’t matter how old you are or how ‘proud’ you’re trying to be. We are all human. And we all struggle. Don’t suffer in silence. Don’t feel embarrassed to ask for help.”

Sophie Turner echoed Reinhart’s statements when speaking to Rolling Stone about her mental health battles earlier this year. “Depression for sure, anxiety, all of those things,” she admitted. “I still experience it, but I had therapy, I’m on medication, and I feel so much better. The fact that I spoke to someone changed my life.”

