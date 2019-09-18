Cuffing season is amongst Us! And that means many are looking for a love interest to lockdown during the cold seasons — even some of Hollywood’s most hottest and eligible bachelors.

Take Brad Pitt for example. The Ad Astra star, 55, has been single since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016 after two years of marriage and a total 12 years together. And because he was embroiled in a bitter two-year courtroom battle over their six children — Pitt and Jolie, 44, finally came to a custody agreement in November 2018 — the star hasn’t had a moment to pursue potential partners. Being a good father to Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11, is what Pitt has put his focus on most.

“They do simple things like cook or watch movies,” a source told Us, noting that he also encourages them to pursue their hobbies. “They love to hang out and talk. Brad talks to them about whatever is on their minds — he’s a great listener.”

The Academy Award winner has even taken up a hobby of his own: sculpting. “It’s very therapeutic for him; it’s his go-to outlet,” another source told Us. “He can get caught up in it and carried away to the point where he doesn’t want to stop.”

Like Pitt, Keanu Reeves has also been single for quite a while. He was, however, seen bantering with his ex-girlfriend, China Chow, at an event in May 2019.

An eyewitness told Us at the time that the daughter of restaurateur Michael Chow (of the famed Mr Chow Chinese restaurant chain) was caught “hitting on Keanu hardcore.”

“They were totally flirting,” the insider added of the former pair, who were first linked in June 2008. “Keanu had a childlike grin on his face and was laughing hysterically at everything she said.”

Despite the exchange, the Matrix star, 55, is still on the market.

And then there’s Liam Hemsworth, who shocked fans when he and Miley Cyrus announced their split in August after just eight months of marriage and 10 years together. While the singer has since moved on to Kaitlynn Carter, the Aussie has been navigating the single life.

“Liam is really sad about the breakup,” a source told Us, but the Hunger Games star is keeping busy by spending time with his loved ones back at home in Australia. Most recently, the 29-year-old’s older brother, Chris Hemsworth, shared a series of photos of their fun-filled getaway with pals on September 12. Liam appeared to be in good spirits.

Read on to learn about the other hunks in Hollywood that are single and what they’re looking for in a partner.