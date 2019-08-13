



An emotional Liam Hemsworth is relying on his family — and older brother Chris Hemsworth, in particular — following his split from Miley Cyrus.

“Liam is really sad about the breakup,” a source tells Us Weekly. “His family has been taking care of him, and he’s been leaning on Chris throughout his trip to Australia.”

Us confirmed on Saturday, August 10, that Hemsworth, 29, and Cyrus, 26, had gone their separate ways after more than seven months of marriage. A day earlier, the “Mother’s Daughter” singer was photographed kissing Kaitlynn Carter while on vacation in Italy.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus told Us in a statement on Saturday. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

The Hunger Games actor broke his silence about the breakup on Instagram two days later. “Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” he wrote on Instagram.

And on Tuesday, August 13, Liam was photographed surfing down under with Chris, 36. The Isn’t It Romantic star, dressed in a black suit, looked solemn during the outing.

Meanwhile, Cyrus has returned to the recording studio in the days since the split. “Miley wanted to make her relationship with Liam work more than anything,” a source exclusively reveals in the upcoming issue of Us Weekly. “Miley is really focused on work and being in a healthy place.”

The former couple tied the knot at their Nashville home in December 2018, following 10 years of dating off and on.

