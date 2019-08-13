Liam Hemsworth Goes Surfing With Brother Chris After Miley Cyrus Split

The tide is high, but Liam Hemsworth’s holding on. The actor hit the beach with brother Chris Hemsworth as his split from Miley Cyrus continues to make headlines.

The 29-year-old, who donned a black wetsuit, had a solemn look on his face as he went surfing in Australia on Tuesday, August 13, with his 36-year-old brother. Liam has been spending time with his family down under since news broke of his breakup with Cyrus, 26, on Saturday, August 10.

A rep for the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer confirmed the twosome called it quits after nearly eight months of marriage in a statement to Us Weekly.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the statement read. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Two days later, Liam released a statement on his own via Instagram.

“Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” the Hunger Games alum wrote alongside a photo of a sunset on Monday. “This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

Cyrus, for her part, has been spending time with Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter following the split. The two women were spotted packing on the PDA during their Italian getaway with the Hannah Montana alum’s older sister, Brandi Cyrus.

While Jenner joked that he was going to share photos of him and Liam holding hands after their exes hooked up, the DJ’s Hills: New Beginnings costar Brandon Thomas Lee accused the ladies of faking their fling.

“They’re just obviously messing with their two ex-husbands. And they’re all friends,” Lee said on E!’s Daily Pop on Monday, August 12. “So, it’s like, they were all friends. So, why? It just seems so ridiculous to me.”

