



Not buying it. Brandon Thomas Lee thinks Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter’s fling is just them trolling their respective exes, Liam Hemsworth and Brody Jenner.

“It’s just like, why?” Lee, 23, said on E! News’ Daily Pop on Monday, August 12. “They’re just obviously messing with their two ex-husbands. And they’re all friends. So, it’s like, they were all friends. So, why? It just seems so ridiculous to me.”

Cyrus, 26, and Carter, 31, were spotted kissing in Italy on Friday, August 9, one day before the “Mother’s Daughter” singer and Hemsworth, 29, announced they were ending their marriage of seven months. Jenner and Carter, meanwhile, announced their split on August 2 after more than a year of marriage.

Lee waded into the story on Sunday, August 11, after Jenner, his costar on The Hills: New Beginnings, seemingly alluded to his ex’s hookup with Cyrus. “Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today,” Jenner wrote on Instagram that day.

In response, Lee commented, “Let’s round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out 😘”

Jenner, 35, replied with a laughing-crying emoji and wrote, “Watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon.”

That comment got Cyrus’ attention. “@brodyjenner go take a nap in your truck and cool off,” the pop star wrote, adding the hashtag #HotGirlSummer.

On Monday, Lee opened up more about the rationale behind his snarky Instagram comment. “I was just like, ‘This is getting out of hand,’” he said. “This whole thing is just so, like — I don’t know. I didn’t even want to get involved with it. It just seems so fake to me.”

