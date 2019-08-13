



After quietly marrying Liam Hemsworth in December 2018, Miley Cyrus thought she found everlasting love. But less than eight months later, news broke that the couple had gone their separate ways.

“Miley wanted to make her relationship with Liam work more than anything,” a source reveals exclusively in the upcoming issue of Us Weekly.

That said, the “Mother’s Daughter” singer, 26, seems to be handling the breakup as best as she can. Hours before her rep confirmed the news — telling Us in a statement on Saturday, August 10, that the estranged couple “decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers” — Cyrus was spotted kissing and cozying up to Kaitlynn Carter, who announced her separation from Brody Jenner a week prior.

“Miley is really focused on work and being in a healthy place,” the source tells Us.

Case in point: The Hannah Montana alum tweeted a photo of herself in a recording studio on Monday, August 12, leading fans to speculate that her split from the actor, 29, has inspired new music. She is due to release two six-song EPs titled She Is Here and She Is Everything later this year as the follow-ups to She Is Coming, which dropped in May.

Hemsworth, for his part, is apparently having more trouble with the change. A second source tells Us that Cyrus was the one who called it quits, and that as recently as July, the Hunger Games star seemed optimistic about their union. He wished Cyrus “nothing but health and happiness going forward” in an Instagram post on Monday night, signing it, “Peace and Love.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

