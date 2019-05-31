Miley Cyrus started a party in the U.S.A. — and around the world — with the release of She Is Coming, a six-track EP and the first of three planned EP releases for the pop star.

Cyrus, 26, dropped She Is Coming at midnight on Friday, May 31, as promised, releasing the tracks “Mother’s Daughter,” “Unholy,” “Party Up the Street,” “The Most,” the Ghostface Killah collaboration “D.R.E.A.M.,” and the RuPaul collab “Cattitude.”

She Is Coming marks the Hannah Montana alum’s first EP in nearly 10 years and her first multi-track release since her 2017 album Younger Now. It also represents her first new music since her December 2018 wedding to Liam Hemsworth.

Cyrus gave fans a preview of “Dream,” “Mother’s Daughter” and “Cattitude” at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in the U.K. on Saturday, May 25, making waves (and inadvertently starting a meme) with the lyric “I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi.”

Three days later, she clarified in a Capital FM interview that she wasn’t taking sides between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, taking the chance to open up about her interactions with fellow Disney Channel alums Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez.

“I think that you’re allowed to enjoy two artists that feel in a similar lane,” she said on the radio show. “I grew up collaborating with Demi and Selena. There was never any competition. Ariana [Grande] is one of my best friends. When you are authentically yourself, no one can be you, so you’re never worried about someone stealing your place because it can’t be taken. I think that what they do is so different from each other — that’s why they both get a crown. They don’t have to share, they don’t have to break it in half. There’s no reason to fight over it. They’re both queens.”

Cyrus had her own conflict with Minaj after slamming the rapper’s critiques of the 2015 MTV VMA nominations, and Minaj, 36, later called her out on stage at the event. The “Hard White” performer has also had beef with Cardi, even having an altercation with the 26-year-old at a New York Fashion Week event in September 2018.

Cyrus’ next two EPs, She Is Here and She Is Everything, are expected later this year.

