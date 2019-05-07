Miam at the Metropolitan Museum of Art! Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth hit the pink carpet at the 2019 Met Gala, marking the first time they attended the prestigious fashion event as a couple.

The “Party in the USA” singer, 26, stunned in a sequined black-and-green minidress by Saint Laurent, sheer polka-dotted black tights, sky-high platform heels and Archival Bvlgari jewelry at the gala in New York City on Monday, May 6. The 29-year-old Hunger Games alum, for his part, rocked a head-to-toe black ensemble.

The former Disney Channel star has been teasing her and Hemsworth’s appearance at the ball for several hours. On Sunday, May 5, Cyrus admitted it was “hard [for her] to sleep” because she was too “stoked” to attend. The following morning, she posted a video on her Instagram Stories that showcased her looks at Met Galas of the past.

“Your girls 4th Met Ball is coming up,” she captioned the compilation clip. “Hennnnnnnnnnny She gonnnn slayyyy.”

The Hannah Montana alum took the teasers to the next level when she posted an NSFW picture on social media hours before she hit the red carpet. “She Is Coming,” Cyrus captioned the photo that showed her sitting on a bed in nothing but black tights, covering her bare breasts with her hands.

While Cyrus has attended the Met Gala alone in the past, this is the first time she and Hemsworth have walked the carpet as a couple.

Hemsworth and Cyrus met on the set of the 2010 Nicholas Sparks movie The Last Song, and dated on and off for nearly a decade before they tied the knot in a secret ceremony at their Nashville home in December 2018.

Keep scrolling to see more pictures of the newlyweds looking absolutely ravishing on the pink carpet at the 2019 Met Gala.