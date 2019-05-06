The Met Gala may be all about fashion, but the annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City has seen its fair share of big moments on the couples front, too.

For some duos, such as Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez or Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, the 2017 Met Gala served as the perfect opportunity to announce their love to the world.

It certainly worked out for the Second Act star, 49, and the former Yankees ballplayer, 43, who walked the carpet together for the first time ever in May 2017 — the pair went on to get engaged two years later in March 2019.

Gomez, 26, and the “Call Out My Name” singer, 29, weren’t quite so lucky, calling it quits seven months later. The Weeknd reconciled with his former flame Bella Hadid — who was also in attendance at the 2017 Met Gala — in April 2018.

George and Amal Clooney stepped out at the event in 2015 after tying the knot in Italy the previous September, while Serena Williams and then-fiancé Alexis Ohanian, whom she married later that year, walked side by side while the tennis star, 37, was pregnant with the couple’s first child, Olympia, 20 months.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé, who attended the Costume Institute Gala together in both 2014 and 2016, shared a sweet moment on the carpet when the “Sorry” songstress, 37, dropped her ring: The rapper, 49, bent down to retrieve it, mock proposing to his wife in the process.

Things took a swift turn thereafter, however, with the entrepreneur and Solange Knowles later getting into a now-infamous elevator fight, during which she was seen hitting and kicking her brother-in-law on-camera as her sister looked on.

