Slaying the game! Beyoncé and Jay-Z blew fans away on the first night of their On the Run II tour in Cardiff, England.

The iconic couple descended onto the stage in an elevator, an apparent reference to Jay-Z’s infamous post-Met Gala elevator fight with his sister-in-law, Solange Knowles, back in 2014. During the heated altercation, Solange, 31, kicked and hit Jay-Z as Beyoncé, 36, looked on.

“We had one disagreement ever. Before and after we’ve been cool,” Jay-Z, 48, told Rap Radar in August 2017 of the brawl. “She’s like my sister. I will protect her. That’s my sister, not my sister-in-law. My sister. Period.”

Following their head-turning entrance, Beyoncé and “The Story of O.J.” rapper delivered an epic performance. According to fans in the crowd, the A-list pair wore wedding attire and blindfolds during one part of the show and held hands at another time. Jay-Z also performed “99 Problems” in front of a backdrop showcasing celebrity mugshots.

The Grammy-winning duo sang many of their most memorable tracks including “Holy Grail,” “Bonnie and Clyde,” “Drunk in Love” and “Clique.” They first hit the stage together in 2014 for the first edition of On the Run. The HBO concert special for the tour was nominated for a Grammy for Best Music Film and a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Special Class Program in 2015.

Beyoncé, who headlined Coachella in April, sent fans into a frenzy after releasing a 30-second trailer for the tour one month earlier. The video featured her and Jay-Z’s home videos as well as footage from their first joint tour.

Before the couple announced their tour in March, the Italian newspaper Il Giorno published a report claiming that the singers are collaborating on a new album, which they have yet to confirm.

Click here to see the full list of their tour dates!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!