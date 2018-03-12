Round two! Beyoncé and Jay-Z are hitting the road again for the follow-up to their 2014 On the Run tour.
The couple announced the dates for their long-speculated OTR II summer trek on Monday, March 12. They will perform at stadiums across Europe and North America from June 6 to October 2. The U.S. stops include MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Soldier Field in Chicago; Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans; and the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles.
Beyoncé, 36, shared a 30-second trailer for the tour on Instagram and YouTube. Set to Sean Paul’s 2004 single “I’m Still in Love With You,” the video features clips from the couple’s home movies as well as black-and-white footage of Queen Bey and Jay-Z, 48, performing during their first joint tour.
Tickets for the North American dates go on sale to the general public on Monday, March 19. Presale tickets for Beyhive fan club members and Tidal subscribers will be available on Wednesday, March 14.
The “Drunk in Love” collaborators’ HBO concert special for their first On the Run tour was nominated for a Grammy for Best Music Film and a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Special Class Program in 2015. The program was filmed in Paris and included a surprise appearance by Nicki Minaj.
The Grammy winners are the parents of Blue Ivy, 6, and twins Rumi and Sir, 8 months. Beyoncé recently revealed on Instagram that she is going vegan again ahead of her 2018 Coachella performances in April.
See the full list of OTR II tour dates below!
Europe
June 6 — Cardiff — Principality Stadium
June 9 — Glasgow— Hampden Park
June 13 — Manchester — Etihad Stadium
June 15 — London — London Stadium
June 19 — Amsterdam — Amsterdam Arena
June 23 — Copenhagen — Parken Stadium
June 25 — Stockholm — Friends Arena
June 28 — Berlin — Olympiastadion
June 30 — Warsaw, Poland — Stadion Narodowy
July 3 — Cologne — RheinEnergieStadion
July 6 — Milan — San Siro
July 8 — Rome — Stadio Olimpico
July 11 — Barcelona — Olympic Stadium
July 14 — Paris — Stade de France
July 17 — Nice, France — Allianz Riviera
North America
July 25 — Cleveland — FirstEnergy Stadium
July 28 — Washington, D.C. — FedEx Field
July 30 — Philadelphia — Lincoln Financial Field
August 2 — East Rutherford, New Jersey — MetLife Stadium
August 5 — Boston — Gillette Stadium
August 8 — Minneapolis — US Bank Stadium
August 10 — Chicago — Soldier Field
August 13 — Detroit — Ford Field
August 18 — Buffalo, New York — New Era Field
August 23 — Nashville — Vanderbilt Stadium
August 25 — Atlanta — Mercedes Benz Stadium
August 29 — Orlando, Florida — Camping World Stadium
August 31 — Miami — Hard Rock Stadium
September 11 — Arlington, Texas — AT&T Stadium
September 13 — New Orleans — Mercedes-Benz Superdome
September 15 — Houston — NRG Stadium
September 19 — Phoenix — University of Phoenix Stadium
September 22 — Los Angeles — Rose Bowl
September 27 — San Diego, California — SDCCU Stadium
September 29 — Santa Clara, California — Levi’s Stadium
October 2 — Vancouver, British Columbia — BC Place
