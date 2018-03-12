Round two! Beyoncé and Jay-Z are hitting the road again for the follow-up to their 2014 On the Run tour.

The couple announced the dates for their long-speculated OTR II summer trek on Monday, March 12. They will perform at stadiums across Europe and North America from June 6 to October 2. The U.S. stops include MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Soldier Field in Chicago; Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans; and the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles.

Beyoncé, 36, shared a 30-second trailer for the tour on Instagram and YouTube. Set to Sean Paul’s 2004 single “I’m Still in Love With You,” the video features clips from the couple’s home movies as well as black-and-white footage of Queen Bey and Jay-Z, 48, performing during their first joint tour.

Tickets for the North American dates go on sale to the general public on Monday, March 19. Presale tickets for Beyhive fan club members and Tidal subscribers will be available on Wednesday, March 14.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 12, 2018 at 6:55am PDT

The “Drunk in Love” collaborators’ HBO concert special for their first On the Run tour was nominated for a Grammy for Best Music Film and a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Special Class Program in 2015. The program was filmed in Paris and included a surprise appearance by Nicki Minaj.

The Grammy winners are the parents of Blue Ivy, 6, and twins Rumi and Sir, 8 months. Beyoncé recently revealed on Instagram that she is going vegan again ahead of her 2018 Coachella performances in April.

See the full list of OTR II tour dates below!

Europe

June 6 — Cardiff — Principality Stadium

June 9 — Glasgow— Hampden Park

June 13 — Manchester — Etihad Stadium

June 15 — London — London Stadium

June 19 — Amsterdam — Amsterdam Arena

June 23 — Copenhagen — Parken Stadium

June 25 — Stockholm — Friends Arena

June 28 — Berlin — Olympiastadion

June 30 — Warsaw, Poland — Stadion Narodowy

July 3 — Cologne — RheinEnergieStadion

July 6 — Milan — San Siro

July 8 — Rome — Stadio Olimpico

July 11 — Barcelona — Olympic Stadium

July 14 — Paris — Stade de France

July 17 — Nice, France — Allianz Riviera

North America

July 25 — Cleveland — FirstEnergy Stadium

July 28 — Washington, D.C. — FedEx Field

July 30 — Philadelphia — Lincoln Financial Field

August 2 — East Rutherford, New Jersey — MetLife Stadium

August 5 — Boston — Gillette Stadium

August 8 — Minneapolis — US Bank Stadium

August 10 — Chicago — Soldier Field

August 13 — Detroit — Ford Field

August 18 — Buffalo, New York — New Era Field

August 23 — Nashville — Vanderbilt Stadium

August 25 — Atlanta — Mercedes Benz Stadium

August 29 — Orlando, Florida — Camping World Stadium

August 31 — Miami — Hard Rock Stadium

September 11 — Arlington, Texas — AT&T Stadium

September 13 — New Orleans — Mercedes-Benz Superdome

September 15 — Houston — NRG Stadium

September 19 — Phoenix — University of Phoenix Stadium

September 22 — Los Angeles — Rose Bowl

September 27 — San Diego, California — SDCCU Stadium

September 29 — Santa Clara, California — Levi’s Stadium

October 2 — Vancouver, British Columbia — BC Place

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!