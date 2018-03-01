Are Beyonce and Jay-Z Readying a Joint Album and World Tour?

Will 2018 be the year of Beyoncé and Jay-Z? The couple may be readying a joint album and a world tour, according to a new report.

The Italian newspaper Il Giorno published an article on Wednesday, February 28, that claims Beyoncé, 36, and Jay-Z, 48, will announce their long-awaited, buzzed-about album next week. They are also reportedly gearing up for a summer tour that will travel to stadiums across the U.S. and Europe, including a stop at San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

There has been speculation about possible joint projects since January, when Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning cohost Laura Stylez said on air that multiple sources told her about an upcoming tour announcement. A month later, the rumors were reignited when eagle-eyed fans noticed that Ticketmaster U.S. and U.K. added (and promptly deleted) pages for “Beyoncé and Jay-Z Tickets” on both websites.

Some fans have speculated on Twitter that the superstars may drop a joint album on April 4 in honor of their 10th wedding anniversary. It would be a fitting release date as Beyoncé is set to headline Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on April 14 and 21.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have collaborated many times through the years. In addition to releasing singles such as “Crazy in Love” (2003) and “Drunk in Love” (2013), they traveled the world together on their On the Run tour in summer 2014. The final two dates of the trek were filmed for an HBO concert special.

The “4:44” rapper confirmed in an interview with The New York Times in November that he and Queen Bey worked on a joint album around the time that she released her 2016 visual album, Lemonade. “We started making music together,” he revealed, adding that they “still have a lot of that music” for future releases.

