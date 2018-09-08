Getting physical. Cardi B and Nicki Minaj got into a fight involving at least 10 other people while attending the Harper’s Bazaar Celebrates ICONS by Carine Roitfeld party on Friday, September 7, during New York Fashion Week in New York City.

Multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly that the two rappers became involved in a brawl in a hallway at the event that ended with Cardi B, 25, throwing her shoe at the “No Frauds” singer before being “dragged out” with a ripped dress and a single shoe, all while yelling.

The scuffle reportedly occurred just moments after Cardi B appeared on the red carpet for the event, at which point Minaj, 35, was exiting the area.

An insider tells Us, “Cardi came in swearing and shouting. Nicki just stood there and was cool. She did not flinch. Cardi was throwing punches, trying to get at Nicki and then threw her shoe at Nicki.”

The insider went on to say that the shoe was intercepted by Minaj’s security team, at which point Cardi B was escorted out of the party by police.

The Grammy winner was later seen with what appeared to be a lump on her head.

A second eyewitness who saw the fight go down told Us that Cardi B “looked really roughed up … like she had just fainted.”

Prior to the event, the eyewitness says, “Cardi was really playful on carpet and did not appear in a bad mood.”

Nicki, meanwhile, seemed unbothered following the altercation as she headed into the party for approximately 30 minutes. “It was bizarre,” the first insider told Us.

Cardi B posted a statement regarding the incident to her Instagram account on Friday night. “I’ve let a lot of s–t slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f–k up the way I eat! You’ve threaten other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you’ll stop f–kin with them!! I let you talk big s–t about me!!” she wrote.

She continued, “I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f–kin off!!”

“I’ve worked to hard and come too far to let anybody f–k with my success!!!!” the musician, who welcomed daughter Kulture with husband Offset in July, concluded, adding, “B–tches talk all that s–t in they raps but in real life they p–y!! This s–t really is for entertainment!!”

Minaj, meanwhile, posted a photo of herself wearing a strapless animal print dress with a slicked-back blonde ‘do.

Rumors of a feud between the two have been brewing since April, with Minaj admitting that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper “really hurt” her feelings following the release of their collaborative track with Migos, “MotorSport.” Minaj told Apple Music’s Beats 1 host Zane Lowe that Cardi B had implied she re-recorded her verse on the song in an attempt to one-up her.

“That really, really hurt me because I really fully supported [Cardi],” she said at the time. “And up until this recent interview she did [with Ebro Darden for Beats 1], I had never seen her show me genuine love in an interview. And I can only imagine how many girls wished they could’ve been on a song with Nicki Minaj. I’m not saying it in a cocky way … I’m saying it, like, the first thing out of your mouth when somebody asks you about a Nicki Minaj feature is, ‘She changed her verse.’ Excuse me?”

The two seemed to squash any would-be animosity however, with an insider telling Us at the time, “Nicki really respects Cardi and will always root for the success of other female artists and MC.”

They were later spotted hanging out together at the annual Met Gala in May.

