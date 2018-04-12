Nicki Minaj doesn’t want any bad blood. The 35-year-old rapper purposely waited a few days after Cardi B’s album dropped to release her own new music, multiple sources tell Us Weekly exclusively.

Cardi, 25, released her debut LP, Invasion of Privacy, on Friday, April 6, while Minaj will treat fans to a pair of singles, “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li,” at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 12.

“There isn’t any animosity between the two of them, even though some fans try to make up beef and create issues,” one source tells Us. “Nicki really respects Cardi and will always root for the success of other female artists and MCs. But now she’s ready to come back.”

A second source echoes, “Cardi is focused on her own music and respects all the female rappers that came before her.”

#ChunLi 🦄Thursday🦄 10amPst 1pmEst everywhere. A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Apr 10, 2018 at 11:30am PDT

“Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li” will be the first tracks to debut from Minaj’s upcoming fourth album, the follow-up to 2014’s The Pinkprint.

The first source tells Us that the “Starships” singer “spent the past few months focusing on finishing and perfecting“ the as-yet-untitled project. “Now she’s ready to return to the spotlight and promote it,” the source says. “She’s excited to go on tour again and see her fans.”

Meanwhile, Cardi, who is pregnant with her first child with fiancé Offset, also recently shut down speculation that she is feuding with Minaj, with whom she collaborated on Migos’ song “MotorSport.”

“I just really feel like it’s internet made-up. I really feel like fans and people really want to see that happen because it’s really entertaining,” the “Bodak Yellow” MC said on Apple Music’s Beats 1 on Friday. “I remember when Nicki and Remy [Ma] was beefing and everybody was tuning in like, ‘Ooh, what’s next?’”

