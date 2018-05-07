Girl power! Nicki Minaj and Cardi B were spotted hanging out together at the 2018 Met Gala on Monday, May 7, after ongoing rumors that they are feuding.

The two rappers were chatting with one another inside the event at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, and the “Bartier Cardi” rapper, 25, was seen smiling while talking to Minaj.

Pregnant Cardi wore a cream Moschino beaded dress and a headpiece designed by Jeremy Scott, who stood near the pair during their conversation. The “Anaconda” rapper wore a red Oscar de la Renta gown and Tiffany & Co. jewelry and explained why she chose to go as a “temptress,” even though the theme for the night was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

“You know what, because I’m the bad guy, and I wanted to make sure that the bad guy was here,” the rapper told E! on the red carpet. “Album dropping June 15. It’s called Queen.”

The “Barbie Tingz” rapper, 35, previously opened up about the rumors that there was animosity between her and Cardi during an interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1 host Zane Lowe in April, and said the “Bodak Yellow” MC “really hurt my feelings.”

“I do want to say shout-out to Cardi and all the new female rappers who’ve been doing their thing,” Minaj said. “With Cardi B, she’s done exactly what she should have done. She’s just gone full-steam ahead. And, you know, congratulations to her.”

The “Starships” rapper then revealed that her mixed feelings toward the “Be Careful” rapper came about after they collaborated on the Migos song “MotorSport” last year. When the song was released, Cardi suggested that the Pink Print rapper redid her verse on the song to one-up her.

“When I first came in the game, if a female of that stature had done a feature with me on it, I would only be singing their praises and saying, ‘Thank you,’” Minaj said. “The first interview [Cardi] did after ‘MotorSport’ came out, it just really hurt me ‘cause she looked so aggravated and angry. … I kind of felt ambushed.”

“That really, really hurt me because I really fully supported [Cardi],” she said. “And up until this recent interview she did [with Ebro Darden for Beats 1], I had never seen her show me genuine love in an interview. And I can only imagine how many girls wished they could’ve been on a song with Nicki Minaj. I’m not saying it in a cocky way … I’m saying it, like, the first thing out of your mouth when somebody asks you about a Nicki Minaj feature is, ‘She changed her verse.’ Excuse me?”

But Minaj made it clear that she didn’t have any bad blood toward Cardi and a source told Us Weekly that week that, “Nicki really respects Cardi and will always root for the success of other female artists and MC.”

