Cardi B Shows Off Baby Bump at Met Gala 2018

Glam mama-to-be! Cardi B showed off her baby bump at the 2018 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 7.

Cardi rocked a white beaded gown and headpiece as she walked the red carpet with designer Jeremy Scott. Her fiancé, Offset, for his part, attended the event with his hip-hop trio, Migos.

The rapper, 25, confirmed she is expecting her first child with Offset during her performance of “Be Careful” on Saturday Night Live on April 7. Cardi announced later than month that she will be taking a break from performing due to her pregnancy.

“Shorty keep growing and I be looking like I be moving and everything, but in reality, a bitch barely can breathe,” Cardi explained on April 26 in a video clip to her 22.8 million Instagram followers.

The Love & Hip Hop alum’s performance at the 2018 Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C., on April 28 was her final gig until she gives birth.

A source told Us Weekly earlier this month that Cardi is due in July.

“She’s not having sickness or issues right now,” the source told Us on May 3. “She’s been taking a ton of meetings with designers for her Fashion Nova Line. She’s stopped doing shows, but she isn’t letting the pregnancy slow her down.”

The source added that Cardi “is loving eating for two,” but “she doesn’t love the way she looks in her performance outfits anymore.”

