All hail! With a theme of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” we knew to expect loads of religious iconography (think: Katy Perry as a literal angel) at the 2018 Met Gala on Monday, May 7, but the stars often shy away from serious headwear when it come to an event long enough that one could end up with a neck cramp. But risk those muscle kinks, they did. Crowns, veils and headpieces that can only be described as heaven sent were all over the red carpet, as celebs stepped out in their Sunday best for fashion’s biggest night.

Rihanna’s papal-inspired white Margiela topper matched her crystal minidress, coat and Cartier jewels, while “Golden Barbie” Jasmine Sanders opted for a spectacular rose-festooned braid. Frances McDormand made a statement in voluminous feather-adorned headpiece, while Amanda Seyfried went with a golden tiara. And let Us not forget, Kate Bosworth and Bella Hadid, who paid homage to the Catholic Church’s pre-Vatican II era with intricate veils.

So while the red carpet dresses were undoubtedly show-stopping, it was the hair accessories that really had Us talking. Keep scrolling to see our favorite Met Gala headpieces!