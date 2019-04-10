Get ready to do the “Hoedown Throwdown,” y’all! The beloved Hannah Montana: The Movie celebrates its 10th anniversary on Wednesday, April 10.

As hard as it is to fathom, the film that launched Miley Cyrus’ career as a big-screen star first hit theaters in 2009. That means that tunes such as “Let’s Get Crazy,” “You’ll Always Find Your Way Back Home” and even the iconic “The Climb” are also a decade old. Sweet niblets!

Thankfully, in the years since the Disney movie, as well as its television predecessor, debuted, its leading lady — who portrayed Miley Stewart and the titular alter ego — has talked all about the role that skyrocketed her to superstardom.

Mind you, her comments weren’t always amazing. In fact, there was one particular time in which Cyrus said she “hated” Hannah Montana and even went so far as to say portraying the character gave her body dysmorphia.

Fortunately, the Tennessee native has had a change of heart in recent years, saying she “definitely [looks] back on it as a good time” and she’s “not afraid” of who she used to be. The actress even took her hair to a Hannah-esque level of platinum blonde in March 2019.

Cyrus won the #10YearChallenge with her latest ‘do on her Instagram Stories, posting a side-by-side of her as the Disney darling and her in present day. In another snapshot, she posed in a mirror with a black vintage T-shirt, writing, “Hannah is punk now.”

Other Stories included sing-along videos in which she belted out fan-favorites songs, such as “Best of Both Words” and “Nobody’s Perfect,” as well as Migos’ “Hannah Montana.”

Scroll down to read all of Miley Cyrus’ best comments about Hannah Monana — the character, the Disney Channel series and the movie — since she hung up her wig!