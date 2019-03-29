Happy #FlashbackFriday! Miley Cyrus has returned to her Disney channel roots, well, sort of.

On March 28, the 26-year-old singer showed off her new Hannah Montana-inspired hair cut and color and it’s one of the best things we’ve ever seen. Dying her stands a lighter shade of platinum blonde and chopping some fresh fringe, she looked just like her teenage alter ego.

The pros that helped her achieve this iconic look were celebrity-favorites Sally Hershberger and Justin Anderson. On her Instagram, she posted a snap of the three of them writing, “Just banged Miley.”

Cyrus took to Instagram stories to tease her epic transformation starting with a video of her hair in foils. “Foil flip,” she wrote along with multiple GIFS. In another snap from behind show showed off her long blonde strands writing, “#NoFilter #NoWig ALL ME!” Of course when she played her superstar self in the Disney Channel series she did wear a blonde wig with bangs and when she was her normal self, Miley Stewart, she kept her hair long and brunette.

She continued to joke about the double personality on her story. In one snap she posted a side-by-side of her as Hannah Montana and her now writing #10YearChallenge. In another she posed in a mirror with a black vintage t-shirt writing, “Hannah is punk now.” But our favorites were her sing-along videos, where she belted Hannah Montana favorites “Best of Both Words” and “Nobody’s Perfect” as well as Migos song “Hannah Montana.”

Over the weekend the show celebrated the 13-year anniversary since the pilot aired. The star of the series acknowledged this landmark with some throwback images on her social feed. And while some think that this reintroduced hairstyle could be a hint at a reboot others just assume it’s another way the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer is celebrating.

Either way, we’re on board.

