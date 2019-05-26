Miley Cyrus Changes 'Cattitude' Lyrics to Tease Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato

The big three! Miley Cyrus has been teasing new music all month long, but her recent mention of Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato is the biggest tease of all.

During Cyrus’ performance at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in the U.K. on Saturday, May 25, the singer, 26, performed at least one classic song (“We Can’t Stop”) and debuted three new tracks: “Dream,” “Mother’s Daughter” and “Cattitude.” And it’s the latter that’s sending Twitter into a frenzy.

Lyrics for “Cattitude,” off Cyrus’ seventh studio album — which is rumored to be called She Is Coming — include, “I love you Nicki [Minaj], but I listen to Cardi [B].” (Cyrus and Minaj, 36, famously feuded at the 2015 MTV VMAs.)

Since the performance, fans have been changing up the words on social media. “I love you Miley, but I listen to Ariana [Grande],” one user wrote, while another said: “I love you @MileyCyrus but i listen to [BTS].”

A third user even posted a picture of the “Wrecking Ball” songstress as the character that shot her to stardom next to Gomez, 26, as Mikayla from an episode of Hannah Montana and captioned it: “I love you Hannah but I listen to mikaila [sic].”

Naturally, Cyrus got in on the fun. “I love you Selena but I listen to Demi….,” the Last Song star captioned a GIF of herself from the U.K. show, swaying her hips side to side. She also tagged her fellow Disney Channel alums, Gomez and Lovato, also 26, though the latter’s account is not currently active. (Gomez starred on Wizards of Waverly Place from 2007 to 2012, while Lovato led Sonny With a Chance from 2009 to 2011.)

The tweet has gotten more than 12k retweets and 80k likes.

Miley Cyrus’ upcoming album is set to drop on Friday, May 31.

